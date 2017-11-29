LeBron James Pokes Fun At Himself After Being Ejected From 1st NBA Game Ever

LeBron James addressed his first-ever game ejection in his 15-year NBA career and it’s hysterical! See what he had to say about his altercation with referee Kane Fitzgerald!

LeBron James, 32, had the packed crowd at Quicken Loans arena in Cleveland roaring on Tuesday night, Nov. 29. And, he achieved yet another first in his already-legendary career. James was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career during last night’s win [108-97] over his former team, the Miami Heat. With 1:59 left in the third quarter of his 1,082-career game, James was handed a technical and was tossed after arguing with referee, Kane Fitzgerald. At the time of the ejection, James had 21 points on 10-for-16 shooting, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Now that some time has passed, James is turning his frustrations into pure comedy. Late last night, he took to Instagram to post a photo of his game sneakers, where he renamed his footwear, “‘The Ejected Game’ Soldier 11 colorway.” James added: “Another great win tonight! We’re going Streaking!! In my Will Ferrell(Old School) voice,” with his signature “Strive For Greatness” hashtag. He also threw in some crying-laughing emojis for emotional effect.

In a post-game interview, James explained what he thought went down on the court. “I got fouled all the way up the court, from the time that I stripped him, all the way until I got to the rim,” he said of the events leading up to his ejection. “I said what I had to say and then I moved on, but he decided I should get [ejected]. It is what it is. We got the win, and that’s what’s most important.” When James was asked if he’d said anything similar to an NBA ref in his 15 years in the league, he said “Yeah” and shook his head. The Cavs win over the Heat last night solidified their ninth consecutive victory; The Cavs‘ longest winning streak since 2015.

As for Fitzgerald’s side of the story? — “It was a culmination of a couple different acts,” the referee said. “Immediately after the no-call, he turned and threw an air punch directly at me, and then he aggressively charged at me, and then he used vulgarity in my ear a few times.”

Then, Cavs coach, Tyronn Lue weighed in on the situation in the post-game. “Yup,” Lue said. “Should have got thrown out. Yup… I really don’t know what he said. He got kicked out. Want me to go against the ref? No, he got thrown out. He’s out.” According to ESPN, Lue also joked that James’ ejection was one way to easily manage the veteran’s minutes.

James’ amount of playing time and if he’s being worn out or not has been a big discussion within the league. Lue disputed the notion that James plays too many minutes when he compared the argument to when he played with Michael Jordan. “I played with Michael Jordan when he was 39 he played 37 minutes a night,” Lue said before dropping other names in the same category such as Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson. “Everybody’s built different,” Lue continued. “If you’re one of the greats, sometimes you’ve got to play, sometimes you get rest like tonight.”

