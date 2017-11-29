Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn: What She Knows About Her Mom’s Tragic Death

Anna Nicole Smith would have turned 50 on Nov. 28. Ex Larry Birkhead brought their daughter Dannielynn back to her birthplace in Bahamas for a trip down memory lane.

Where has the time gone? Anna Nicole Smith tragically died at age 39 back in 2007, and on Nov. 28 she would have turned 50 had she still been with us. She gave birth to daughter Dannielynn in the Bahamas in 2006 and now the girl’s loving dad Larry Birkhead has returned there to share memories of her mom with now the 11-year-old. “This trip back for Dannielynn is kind of special because she doesn’t really know a whole lot about the place where she was born,” the 44-year-old told Us Weekly’s Managing Editor Brody Brown, who accompanied the father and daughter on the trip.

Anna Nicole is buried in the Bahamas, where she was a beloved figure among island locals. That adoration has been passed on to her look-alike daughter. “When Dannielynn was little and I used to bring her here, the people used to come out screaming, ‘The people’s princess Dannielynn is here,’ cause it was such a big deal about her birth here, and they embrace her and they come up and ask for pictures and stuff all the time,” he told the outlet.

After Anna Nicole died from an accidental drug overdose, Larry fought her attorney Howard K. Stern for custody of Dannielynn. A Bahamian judge gave the blonde Kentucky native full custody when a paternity test proved he was the girl’s biological dad. Larry even took his daughter to the courthouse where he battled so hard for her. “I remember coming out of this door right here and they said, ‘You can take Dannielynn home to Kentucky or wherever you’re gonna move.’ And I came out, I was so happy,” he remembered. See more pics of Dannielynn, here.

The trip back to the Bahamas also featured some lighter moments for the father and daughter, who swam with dolphins, visited a local aquarium and had plenty of beach time. After their emotional trip to celebrate what would have been a milestone birthday for Anna Nicole, the pair are heading home to Kentucky where Larry proudly says he’s an “overprotective dad” who is continuing to raise Dannielynn out of the limelight. He told the publication, “Sometimes you feel like a bodyguard, sometimes you feel like a chauffuer. It depends on what the day is. But my job is dad and I think I’ve done a pretty good job. She’s adjusted to it and she’s just a normal kid.”

