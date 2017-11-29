Kim Kardashian Urging Pregnant Kylie Jenner To ‘Embrace’ Her Sexy Pregnancy Curves

Kylie Jenner’s reportedly never felt more uncomfortable in her own skin than she does while pregnant. But we learned exclusively Kim Kardashian’s trying to help! Find out how here!

There’s a reason Kylie Jenner, 20, has been laying extremely low in recent months. Not only is she expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, but she’s apparently SUPER self-conscious about her ever-changing pregnant body. The makeup mogul has reportedly been feeling SO low, that recently she hasn’t even wanted to leave the house. It’s gotten so bad that, as HollywoodLife.com has reported before, she and Travis are fighting about her staying in “hiding.” Cue older sis Kim Kardashian, 38, who’s swooping in, trying to teach Kylie how to love and appreciate her new curves!

“Kim loves her sister and has been giving her advice on how to embrace her sexy new pregnancy curves,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim has been sharing fashion tips and what types of things not to wear, and which things in her wardrobe that may no longer be flattering as she goes along in her pregnancy. Kim is doing her best to love, support, and guide Kylie through the pregnancy so that Kylie can feel comfortable, confident, and sexy out in the world.” What a great big sis, right? Click here to see Kim’s and Kylie’s best lip selfies.

Kim is also worried about Kylie though, as she fears she’ll become a “hermit,” and end up in hiding like Rob Kardashian, 30. “The last thing Kim wants is for Kylie to feel trapped in her own home and hide from the world like Rob sometimes does,” our insider added. The mom-of-two has also been “trying to encourage Kylie to get out more.” Hopefully once the entire Kardashian clan comes clean about Kylie’s pregnancy — as well as Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33 — the star will feel much more free to step out of the comfort of her house. And it’s looking like the bombshell announcement will come in just a few weeks!

As we’ve previously told you, we have sources saying the pregnancies will be revealed during the final episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — perhaps even being announced on the mid-season finale, which is Dec. 17. “Both Khloe and Kylie will be revealing their pregnancies on the Keeping up With the Kardashians mid-season finale,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ll be teasing the news on promos for the finale that will be released during the week before it airs, and Kris [Jenner] is hoping it will make for record breaking viewing figures.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — when do you think Kylie will debut her baby bump? Do you think she has a reason to be self-conscious?