Kim Kardashian Goes Totally Nude In Just Glitter & Aims To Break The Internet Again – See Pic

Kim Kardashian once again took to Instagram to show off a super sexy nude photo, but this time her body was covered in glitter! See the flaunting pose here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, aimed to break the internet again when she recreated an old nude mirror photo in an Instagram post on Nov. 28. Only difference between the old photo and new one? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was covered in nothing but glitter! The behind the scenes pic shows Kim standing in the same pose as her previous nude bathroom photo while looking confident and sexy in all her curvy glory. The soon-to-be mother of three’s glitter pic comes from a photo shoot the reality star was doing for her KKW Beauty cosmetics line and we have to admit she sure knows how to do promo! See some of Kim’s hottest photos here!

Kim’s original nude pic featured the blonde beauty only a few months after giving birth to her second child, Saint, 1, in Mar. 2016 and it caused major headlines. The photo only covered Kim with a couple of black bars and showed off her incredible post baby figure in the best way possible. She’s known for being comfortable in her own skin and using social media to put a spotlight on her body and it’s definitely inspired quite a bit of her followers along the way!

Kim’s getting ready to welcome her third child, a little girl, with husband Kanye West, 40, via surrogate and she couldn’t be more excited for it. The new addition will join North, 4, along with Saint, making it a family of five. We look forward to watching Kim’s family expand and can’t wait to see what she shares with the world next!

