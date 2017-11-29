Kim Kardashian Freaks Out When Kendall Jenner Wants A Gun: I Won’t Let My Kids Around It

Kendall Jenner is considering getting a gun to protect herself from stalkers, and Kim Kardashian is NOT here for it. She totally goes off at Kendall!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kendall Jenner, 21, sit down with Kim Kardashian, 37, to talk about the possibility of purchasing and learning to use a gun, but Kim doesn’t think they’re necessary. “That’s what you have security for,” she furiously tells her sisters in the Dec. 3 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Watch the heated clip above!

“Kendall and I were talking earlier and she just feels really unsafe. She says she has literally a different stalker outside of her house every few days. She’s a single girl who lives alone, like someone’s already broken into her home, what if she was there?” Khloe explains to Kim before bringing up her Paris robbery. “In your situation, say that gun, you were able to get access to it, would you know what to do?” Khloe asks her.

“I would not shoot these, it was three against one, or six, you know, or seven, I didn’t know about. There was no way I was gonna get out of there, I’m not, like, Laura Croft,” Kim retorts. “I’m not comfortable with it. I wouldn’t want my kids around it. I wouldn’t want sleepovers going on here, with the kids here and I know there’s a gun,” she adds. Catch up on the best moments from Season 14 of KUWTK.

The new Keeping Up With the Kardashians ep airs Sunday at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, where do you stand on this issue? Tell us if you feel the same way Kim does — or if you’re with Khloe and Kendall.