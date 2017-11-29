Kendall Jenner Is Most Popular Instagram Model Of 2017: Which Pic Got Her 4.5 Million Likes?

The most popular model on Instagram in 2017 was…Kendall Jenner! She had the most followers of any model AND the most LIKED pic, too. Check it out here!

Sorry, supermodels of the world, but no one holds a candle to Kendall Jenner, 22, when it comes to Instagram. With more than 83 million followers at the end of 2017, the reality star has more than double the amount of people following her than the woman in second place, Cara Delevingne (40 million). She’s also the model who had the most-liked photo of the year. The post is one Kendall put up in June of herself in a checkered bathing suit and crop top, which put her entire, slender stomach on full display. She captioned the photo with nothing but three pizza emojis. The picture got 4.5 million likes, which is totally impressive — except, of course, you’re Beyonce or Selena Gomez and got 11 million and 10 million, respectively, on individual photos this year!

When it comes to models, though, Kendall is the clear star. In addition to having the most followers and likes, she was also the most buzzed about model of the year on Instagram. This means she had more mentions/tags in captions and comments than anyone else. Of course, this isn’t the first time Kendall has found herself super successful on social media — she had the overall most-liked photo in 2015, too. This year, Forbes also named her the highest-paid model of 2015, which was a major feat, as Gisele Bundchen had held the title every other year since 2002.

Following Kendall and Cara in followers were models Gigi Hadid (36 million), Emily Ratajkowski (15.1 million), Bella Hadid (15 million), Chrissy Teigen (14.6 million), Gisele (13.3 million), Miranda Kerr (11.5 million), Candice Swanepoel (11.3 million) and Adriana Lima (11.2 million). All very impressive stats!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that this photo of Kendall was her most-liked of the year?!