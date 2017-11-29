Kendall Jenner Feels Horrible About Blake Griffin’s Injury: Fears ‘Curse’ Will Be Blamed

Now that Blake Griffin has suffered a crippling knee injury, Kendall Jenner feels ‘horrible’. Even worse, she fears that she will somehow be blamed for his bad luck this season.

“Kendall [Jenner] feels horrible about Blake [Griffin]‘s injury. Kendall fears she will somehow be blamed for his bad luck. She has heard about the Kardashian curse for years and thinks it is just ridiculous. She also understands how dedicated fans may look for anyway to make sense of a bad situation. But in the end, Kendall feels like any accusations towards her are simply unfair, misguided anger. Kendall loves watching Blake play and she knows how important basketball is in his life, so she is going to do everything she can to care, support and help him get back to his teammates ASAP,” a source close to Kendall tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

At this time, it’s not clear how Blake’s injury (which occurred during a game on Nov. 28) will affect the rest of his basketball season, but sources told ESPN that he could be out for two months! And that wouldn’t be good for the Los Angeles Clippers, who have already endured a 9-game losing streak. Obviously, these things happen, but Kendall is afraid fans will blame her for Blake’s recent bad luck. As we EXCLUSIVELY learned, fans are already blaming Kendall for the team’s horrible season. “The Clippers are playing terrible and have lost nine in a row and the blame is going all around to every player in the organization,” a source close to the team EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Some of the teammates of Blake who are superstitious to it all believe that the Kardashian Curse is a real thing and has something to do with their woes even though Blake is laughing all that off and isn’t taking that as the reason for their losing streak and bad play. It hasn’t started a riff between teammates yet but the talk in the locker room has involved Kendall so it should be interesting moving forward how people continue to react to it all.”

We don’t think the “Kardashian curse” is real, but we can see why Kendall’s now afraid fans will also blame her for Blake’s injury. Hopefully, she ignores the haters and just focuses on helping Blake return to the court as soon as possible!

