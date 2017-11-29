Katie Couric, Matt Lauer’s ‘Today’ show co-anchor of 9 years, spoke out about his completely sexually inappropriate behavior with her when they worked together, in a 2012 TV interview.

This is not ok. Katie Couric, 60, revealed that Matt Lauer, 59, pinched her “on the ass a lot,” in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, in 2012. That means that the fired co-host was behaving very inappropriately with a co-worker many years ago, even though NBC chairman Andy Lack issued a statement saying that the alleged sexual assault of a coworker was the network’s first tip-off about Matt.

Katie made her revealing pinching comment while answering a round of personal questions that Cohen lobbed at her. Katie, who co-hosted Today with Matt from 1997-2006, didn’t hold back when Cohen asked her what Matt’s most annoying habit was. The journalist took a second to think over her answer before saying, “He pinches me on the ass a lot.” Um… yikes. You can watch the clip below.

Matt’s termination from his Today co-anchor position of two decades, was announced first thing in the morning, today, Nov. 29 by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. The pair read Lack’s statement revealing that an NBC colleague came forward on the evening of Nov. 27 with a “detailed complaint” about Matt’s alleged behavior.

While Katie’s remark was shocking, it also wasn’t the only time where a woman accused Matt of treating her in a way she wasn’t comfortable with. In 2006, Matt’s wife of 19 years, Annette Roque, 50, filed for divorce claiming that her husband engaged in “cruel and inhumane” acts against her that endangered her mental and physical well-being. While she withdrew the paperwork only three weeks later, the accusation is still something to consider as we try to piece together Matt’s alleged treatment of women he works with or is personally close to.

Kathy Griffin, 57, also came forward claiming she’s known about Matt’s behavior in light of his recent termination from NBC News. Shortly after the news broke, she tweeted about how the fired Today host had been on her “list for a while.” It’s been reported that news outlets like The New York Times have been working on stories about Matt’s alleged sexual misconduct before his termination was announced.

