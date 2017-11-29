Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Known About Matt Lauer’s Alleged Behavior For Years: ‘My Memory Is Long’

Matt Lauer’s firing over ‘inappropriate behavior’ shocked everyone – except Kathy Griffin. The comedian claimed the ex-‘Today’ host was ‘on my list for a while.’

So long, Matt Lauer. The 59-year-old news anchor was terminated from NBC on Nov. 29, after the network received a detailed complaint about “inappropriate sexual behavior.” This sudden development left many people shook, but not Kathy Griffin, 57. “Matt Lauer has been on my list for a while,” she tweeted shortly after the news broke. “It’s really too bad more Americans don’t come to my shows. I pretty much recite the list in every show. Haha. I told you, my memory is long, my friends. I’ve been around a long time…”

First off, Kathy has a list? And she recites it in her show? Kathy said on Nov. 28 that she had a show “tomorrow night” in Reykjavík, Iceland. Is there a chance that she could jump on a plane to maybe reveal this list on American soil? “I WISH,” she tweeted in response to someone asking her to return to the U.S. circuit. “They’re still all too scared. To do a successful American tour, I would have to be allowed back on all of these talkshows where I am currently banned. Like the Today show. Ironic isn’t it? I’m soooooo toxic and dangerous;)”

Kathy’s claim of knowing about Matt’s history of alleged sexual assault — possibly including one incident of alleged misconduct during the Rio 2106 Olympics – was backed up by an Australian fan. “[Kathy] clocked him weeks ago in Melbourne…this man had a twenty plus year history of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour ignored by the system,” @JamesCarrollau tweeted. Katy retweeted this claim. “Proof. Yes I did. Thank you for pointing that out.”

It may take a while for Kathy to get back to the U.S. for any Americans to see, firsthand, who is on her list. After she posed for a May 2017 photo shoot where she held a bloody mask of President Donald Trump, 71, as if she decapitated the current Commander In Chief, apparently losing her NYE hosting gig with CNN wasn’t the worst thing. “I am making my flights but I am detained at every single airport. I am still on the Interpol list,” she tweeted. Well, if more details of Matt’s alleged “behavior” come to light, Kathy might find she’s getting some more bookings by those who want to know who else is on her list.

