Jennifer Hudson: The Reported Reason She’s Allowing Ex Custody Of Son After Restraining Order

Just 2 weeks ago, Jennifer Hudson requested a protective order from her ex. But already, the star’s dropped the issue — even allowing him custody of their son. Find out why here!

Jennifer Hudson, 36, and her ex-fiance, David Otunga, 37, announced their split earlier this month, on Nov. 16. At the same time, Jennifer’s rep shared with us that she had filed for a protective order against her ex — all for the sake of her and their eight-year-old son, David Otunga Jr.‘s, safety. However, just two weeks later, David reportedly has David Jr. in his custody, and Jennifer has dropped her restraining order. So what gives? A new report from TMZ claims to have the answers! Click here to see adorable pics of kids with their celeb moms.

Apparently the only reason Jennifer agreed to let David see their son again is because he’s out of her house. Since David is no longer living with Jennifer and David Jr., the singer feels he’s no longer a physical threat to her, according to the media outlet’s sources. On top of that, Jennifer dropped the restraining order keeping her ex away from their child, solely because she felt that was the best move for David Jr. Let’s not forget though that Jennifer’s restraining order docs say, “I am now living in fear for my physical and emotional safety and that of my son.” Apparently, according to TMZ, Jennifer was referring to emotional scarring David Jr. would suffer if he saw his father threatening his mother.

To be clear, Jennifer has never accused David of physically hurting or threatening their child. Even so though, David has been removed from the family home, and, as a result, Jennifer is reportedly satisfied — as the emotional risk to their son is no longer present. However, while the site claimed on Nov. 28 that David currently has primary custody of David Jr., they’re now saying that the judge has NOT ruled on custody yet, and neither parent’s have been deemed “primary” caregiver. Even so, David reportedly has the eight-year-old in his custody now, as Jennifer’s work schedule requires crazy traveling.

The two are heading back to court next month to further settle the custody issue.

