‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer: Everyone’s Lives Are In Danger Thanks To Thanos

Avengers! Guardians! Doctor Strange! Yes, the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has finally, finally, finally dropped and you are NOT ready for this.

A bearded Captain America. A blonde Black Widow. A defeated Vision. These are just a few of the things that we see in the first official trailer forAvengers: Infinity War, which has taken just about forever to be released. The ongoing sub-plot across all of the Marvel Universe films regarding the infinity stones is finally coming together, but with a price: Thanos. We get to see the villain as he brings the pain on the Avengers, especially Vision in what might be a huge, huge spoiler. Aside from seeing all of the Avengers come together, including Black Panther, Winter Soldier and Spider-Man, the best part might be the very end: Thor meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy!

Marvel fans have been waiting for the Infinity War trailer to go public since it was first shown at D23 in July 2017. It was rumored that the trailer would be released later that month at San Diego Comic-Con International, but no dice. While the audience at the Marvel panel were able to see the trailer on the big screen, the public was forced to wait. And wait. And wait some more. Geez, Marvel! Not fair! Many fans assumed that the trailer would show before Thor: Ragnarok, but again they were forced to keep waiting. Then, finally, on Tuesday, November 28, Marvel Studios announced that the Infinity War trailer was coming!

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled for release on May 4, 2018. Even better news? The cast is already in production filming the next Avengers movie, which is due out in 2019. So exciting!

HollywoodLifers, we have to wait at last six months until we finally see Avengers: Infinity War in full. Think you can make it?