Gwen Stefani Brings Holiday Cheer With Epic ‘Xmas In Rockefeller Center’ Performance

Christmas in New York is here, and Gwen Stefani was on-hand to celebrate the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree with a gorgeous performance!

Gwen Stefani, 48, has a holiday album out this year, and she’s been making the rounds of performing Christmas songs over the last few weeks. So, naturally, she was one of the performers at this year’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special! Gwen got us in the holiday spirit by singing “Let It Snow“ and had the honors of opening up the telecast. The gorgeous singer wore a black sleeveless minidress with silver triangle patters on it for the performance and looked stunning as always, of course. The holiday-themed set featured gorgeous Christmas decorations, as she was surrounded by Christmas trees glowing with golden lights.

This performance is just the beginning of what we’ll see from Gwen this holiday season. On Dec. 12, the 48-year-old will host her own Christmas special on NBC, and she’ll be joined by some awesome guests to help her do it. That includes, of course, her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, who Gwen will duet with on her song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” Other guests include Chelsea Handler, NE-YO, Ken Jeong and Seth MacFarlane, who will be on-hand to either sing or provide comedic relief during the hour-long event. Gwen will perform songs from her album, as well as some favorite Christmas classics.

Meanwhile, Christmas in Rockefeller Center kicked off the holiday season in New York City, as the giant tree on Rockefeller Plaza was lit for the first time in 2017. Various performers took the stage during the special, which was hosted by the hosts of the Today show. The 80-foot tall tree will be up until Jan. 7, so there’s plenty of time to check it out if you’re in the city!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Gwen’s performance!?