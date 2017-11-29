Does Thanos Kill Vision In ‘Infinity War’? Why Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Trailer

Does the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer spoil a major plot point with Vision? Now that the trailer is finally out, fans are losing their minds over a split-second shot of Thanos going after him — and here’s why.

Paul Bettany‘s Vision might be in grave, grave danger. If you’re not familiar with the Marvel Universe comics about the Avengers and don’t want to be spoiled, you should stop reading right now! When the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War trailer dropped on Wednesday, November 29, one thing that stood out to viewers happens at the 1:42 mark: Vision is attacked for his infinity stone. As fans of the movies and comes know, the infinity stones are all that Thanos wants and why he’s been reigning terror all over the universe. Right after we see Vision attacked, we see Thanos placing a new infinity stone into his armor — leading many to believe that this is how Vision will die. Yikes.

If you were hoping that wasn’t what happens, I have bad news for you: that is exactly what happens in the comics. Thanos rips the stone out of Vision’s head, unapologetically killing him. While many Marvel fans already knew that this happened in the comics, to see it potentially being brought to life on the big screen is too much to handle. Vision is one of the Avengers now, a beloved character we’ve all come to know and love, and someone who forms a tight bond with Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) which is also shown in the trailer. However, there is also the theory that Vision may just be transformed into a human, something that has been fueled by his human-like appearance at the :18 mark of the trailer. So, what will it be? Obviously fans took to Twitter to express their overwhelming upset over the spoiler-y scene in the trailer, and here’s what they had to say:

My trying to explain to myself how The Vision is going to survive #InfinityWar #TheAvengers pic.twitter.com/VRryzxYA0a — Mrs. Mason🦃 (@AlisaTheBeast) November 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/Sad_Pop_Punk_/status/935881295690977280

Dawg that Infinity War trailer got me so damn hyped. Thanos really came through with and pimped slapped Iron Man wth the infinity gauntlet with ease. Everybody bout to die. They killed off Vision is in the trailer lmaooooooo — A$AP Gambino (@DThompson25) November 29, 2017

#InfinityWar trailer was pretty rad, it looks like a really fun event movie. Thanos' looks bad tho. And nice that they put Vision's death in there lol. — Mike (@mikepzp) November 29, 2017

