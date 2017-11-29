‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’ 2017: See Photos Of NYC’s Epic Tree Lighting Event

Christmas in NYC is officially here now that the Rockefeller Center tree is all lit up. Check out photos from the annual tree lighting, ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center,’ here!

Every year, thousands of people show up to see the lights of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Plaza get turned on, and this year was no different! It went down on Nov. 29, with the hosts of the Today show — minus newly fired Matt Lauer, 59 — leading the festivities. Of course, so much more happened than just the flick of a light switch — there were tons of celebrities in attendance who gave holiday performances, as well! Gwen Stefani was definitely the biggest name to take the stage, and it was the perfect time for her to give a Christmas-themed performance, as she just released a holiday album in October. As always, she looked BEYOND stunning!

Other performers included Harry Connick Jr., Leslie Odom Jr., Seal, Train, Pentatonix, and Brett Eldredge, among others. The singers sang in front of gorgeously-decorated stages, and you could easily sense all the holiday cheer. Of course, the 75-foot tall tree, which came from State College, PA and is estimated to be 80 years old, was a sight to behold. More than 50,000 lights adorned the Norway Spruce, along with a flawless star made of 25,000 Swarovski crystals at the very top. If you’re looking to check it out in person, the tree will be up until Jan. 7, so there’s plenty of time to get a peek IRL! See pics of the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony, here.

This year marked the 85th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center event, although the special has certainly evolved since its start! Every year, this event just gets bigger and better! Click through the gallery above to check out all the photos from 2017.

