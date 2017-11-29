Brad Pitt Furious As Angelina Jolie Drags Out Divorce: She Reportedly Rejected $100M Offer

Angelina Jolie still hasn’t signed the divorce docs, and Brad Pitt reportedly wants to know why she won’t accept boatloads of money and move on!

Angelina Jolie, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you, is having a hard time reconciling her feels for estranged husband Brad Pitt and finally getting a divorce. While she filed for divorce in September 2016, she allegedly still loves Brad, and is even reportedly thinking about telling him she wants to get back together. Not only does Brad not want to get back together — he’s growing angry that she’s getting cold feet about the divorce, a source told Life & Style Magazine! It’s gotten to the point that he’s reportedly offering oodles of money to get things moving.

“Brad is extremely frustrated with Angie because she continues to stall settlement talks,” the source told Life & Style. “There really is nothing that they should be fighting over because they had an ironclad prenup. In hopes of getting Angie to sign off on the divorce, Brad started throwing huge financial settlement offers at her lawyer. Angie has rejected every single offer, including the most recent one, for $100 million.”

It’s understandable why Brad wants a definite, legal divorce after being in limbo for so long. “Every attempt at getting joint custody of the kids and extricating himself from what had becomes a torturous marriage has been to no avail. It’s been a nightmare for him,” the source told the mag. He misses the kiddos, and right now is scared that she’ll take them overseas for the holidays, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Hopefully that won’t happen; a separate source told us that the kids want nothing more than to spend Christmas together as one big, happy family!

