Bella Hadid Wants To Make Things Work With The Weeknd: Believes They’re ‘Meant To Be’

Is Bella Hadid giving The Weeknd another chance? She reportedly “never fully got over” him and thinks that they’re “meant to be together!” Aww!

Bella Hadid, 21, has been hanging out with her ex The Weeknd, 27, and it seems that the pair are well on their way to being official again. Bella reportedly never even truly moved on from the “Starboy” singer in the first place! “She never fully got over Abel,” a source told Life & Style. “She’s willing to give things another shot and is telling friends that Abel has learned from his mistakes and that they’re meant to be together.” Bella and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, first sparked rumors that they were seeing each other again when the singer was spotted leaving Bella’s apartment in New York City on Nov. 14 — but even though they’ve been spending time together again, they aren’t quite back together yet, insiders told People.

But Bella isn’t the only one who apparently hasn’t moved on from their past relationship. As we previously reported, The Weeknd also “never stopped loving Bella” and it looks like he’s been pretty open about that with the model. “He sent Bella hundreds of dollars worth of roses and mailed her a hand-written note about how he’s never fallen out of love with her,” the source told Life & Style.

Not everyone thinks these two should get back together, though. The Victoria’s Secret model’s family and friends haven’t forgiven her ex for what he put her through when they ended their 18-month relationship in Nov. 2016. “It took Bella a very long time to get over The Weeknd. She was in a pretty dark place for months,” a source close to Bella told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her family and friends absolutely blame The Weeknd for hurting her, even if she’s forgiven him. Her friends are worried about her hanging out with him again. They don’t want to see her get hurt all over again!” Honestly, we don’t blame them for being cautious! Hopefully it works out for them this time.

