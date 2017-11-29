Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reportedly Searching For ‘Dream Home’ Together

That was fast! — Jelena are reportedly nesting together, while they search for their fairytale home! And, they may soon be neighbors with a very famous family, according to a new report!

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, aren’t wasting any time rekindling their longtime romance. The newly reconciled pair are in search of their dream home together, according to In Touch Weekly. Justin and Selena “want a fresh start together on neutral ground. The only way they can do that is by buying a place that neither of them has lived in before,” the source admits. Now, the pair are reportedly looking to purchase a home together in either Calabasas [aka Kardashian territory] or Hidden Hills, near LA. “Finding the perfect place takes a while,” the insider says, adding, “So, the plan is to live at Selena’s until they find their dream home.”

And, it appears as though the couple couldn’t wait to shack up together, as the source says Justin’s already living in Selena’s LA home. The mag reports that there were moving vans spotted outside Sel’s mansion on Nov. 16. The insider claims movers transported Justin’s belongings into her home. “When Selena and Justin first got back together, Justin slowly started leaving stuff there. Now the majority of his things are in her house.”

This report comes after HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY revealed that Justin has been spending a lot of time at Selena’s LA home. “Justin and Selena are moving fast this time around,” a source told us. “Justin has been spending several nights a week at Selena’s home in Los Angeles and they have been inseparable lately… the pair are practically living together already. “

Despite Jelena’s quick-moving romance, the pair did not spend the Thanksgiving holiday together. With her family still coming to terms with her rekindled romance, she retreated to her native Texas alone, while Justin traveled to his hometown in Canada. However, Christmas may be a different story!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jelena will last this time around?