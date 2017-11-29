Ann Curry Breaks Her Silence After Matt Lauer Is Fired & Accused Of Exposing Himself

Ann Curry is speaking out about Matt Lauer’s firing amid reports that he allegedly exposed himself and allegedly sexually assaulted a staffer. Read her unfiltered thoughts here.

Matt Lauer, 59, was fired by NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” and now the former Today show co-anchor Ann Curry, 61, who exited the show in Jun. of 2011, is finally speaking out about Matt’s firing. “I’m still really processing it,” Ann told PEOPLE. “The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there. And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe. Corporate America is quite clearly failing to do so, and unless it does something to change that, we need to keep doing more ourselves.”

As for those who were brave enough to come forward with their stories regarding Matt’s alleged misconduct, Ann has nothing but respect. “I admire the women who have been willing to speak up both anonymously and on the record. Those women need to keep their jobs, and all women need to be able to work, to be able to thrive, without fear. This kind of behavior exists across industries, and it is so long overdue for it to stop,” Ann added. “This is a moment when we all need to be a beacon of light for those women, for all women, and for ourselves.” We reported earlier how Matt allegedly sexually assaulted a NBC staffer during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, leading to his axing by NBC chairman Andy Lack, 70.

Since his firing, it has come to light from a two-month investigation by Variety that Matt has also allegedly gave a sex toy as a present to a female co-worker, exposed himself to another female co-worker and asked female staffers who they’ve slept with, to name a few examples of his reported misconduct.

