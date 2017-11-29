Alabama Mom, 35, Killed By Ex Husband In Front Of Young Daughter — ‘Daddy Shot Mommy’

This is awful. An Alabama mother of three was found shot to death in the trunk of her car after her ex-husband committed suicide. When police interviewed her children, one of them said “daddy shot mommy.”

This is devastating. A mother was found shot to death in the trunk of her car on Nov. 28, after police found her ex-husband dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman was identified as Mary Elizabeth Timmons Scott, a 35-year-old hairstylist who was reported missing earlier this week on Nov. 27, Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier told AI.com. When police interviewed her two daughters, one of them said that “daddy shot mommy” and left her in a field, according to The Natchez Democrat. OMG?!

Mary’s family members posted on Facebook that their two daughters spent the weekend with their father, Greg Scott, 63, and felt that he might have tried to lure Mary back to his home by telling her one of the girls was sick. “She had been in regular contact with her family and friends and made them aware that she was going to check on her children,” one relative’s post said. “No one has heard from them since early yesterday (Monday) morning. The children did not go to school or to the doctor.” The two daughters are now safe, and residing with their paternal aunt.

Collier said it appeared that Mary was killed at Greg’s home, and her body was then driven to where it was found, about 500 to 600 yards away from the house. Investigators believe Greg drove the car to the wooded area, before walking back home. “This was planned,” Collier said, “but he was not very deliberate in trying to conceal it.” The couple were divorced, but had been dealing with a custody battle over their two young children. Investigators have since learned that Greg filed paperwork on Monday, Nov. 27, with his lawyer giving custody of his two daughters to his sister. He also tried to have his life insurance changed.

