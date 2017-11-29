New Pics

Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid & More: Sexy In Leather & Lace at VS Fashion Show Viewing Party

REX/Shutterstock
The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was bigger and better than ever and the models gathered to watch the show in NYC on Nov. 28 looking HOT, HOT, HOT!

Adriana Lima was stunning in black pants with a slit on the side and a black blazer. She put her cleavage on display in a bedazzled bra top from the VS x Balmain collection, which you can actually buy in Victoria’s Secret stores and online at 10am EST! It’s $249, but it’s a show-stopper! Stella Maxwell went topless in a sheer, black lace outfit. She pulled her long blonde hair up into a faux bob and wore sexy cat eye makeup. Bella Hadid wore a red Atsuko Kudo latex dress that was tighter than tight! It fit her like a glove — Kim Kardashian is a fan of this brand, too, and has worn their latex dressed on multiple occasions.

Taylor Hill rocked a dramatic smokey eye and red and black mini dress with long sleeves. Sara Sampaio wore a red and gold strapless mini dress with her hair down, in loose curls. Romee Strijd took a walk on the wild side — she wore black leather pants and a leopard jacket. Sexy! Ming Xi was also there in head to toe black — black jeans and a sheer black top, showing off her lacy bra. We felt SO bad when she fell on the runway and then started crying backstage! We think she looked beautiful and graceful despite the fall — very glamorous! We loved seeing all the models during the show — what was your favorite part of the VS Fashion Show?

HollywoodLifers, did you watch the VS Fashion Show? Did you love seeing Adriana Lima at the VS Viewing Party?