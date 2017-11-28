Jane Zhang: 5 Things To Know About The Chinese Singer Performing At The VS Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs tonight, and though you may not know her yet, there’s one musical performer you’re going to be obsessed with: Jane Zhang!

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is airing tonight, Nov. 28, and while you’re probably already pumped to see Harry Styles, 23, perform, we’re helping you get to know a face who might be unfamiliar: Jane Zhang, 33. Here’s everything you need to learn about the Chinese singer-songwriter!

1. Zhang Liangying, known as Jane Zhang, first came on the scene in 2005. She won third place in a Chinese TV competition show called Super Girl, and debuted her first album The One in 2006 before signing a record deal with Huayi Music. To date, she’s released six studio albums, three EPs, one compilation album and one live album. Not bad!

2. Jane was chosen to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November 2017. Along with Harry, Miguel and Leslie Odom Jr., we can’t wait to see Jane totally command the Shanghai stage! “I’m soooo honored to be included,” she gushed on Instagram.

3. She’s married to the CEO of her management company Show City Times. Jane announced that she and Feng Ke (Michael) were dating in July 2015, and they got married in Italy in November 2016.

4. Jane has collaborated with other big names over the years. She teamed up with Timbaland for a track called “Dust My Shoulders Off,” and has been remixed by Steve Aoki. She’s also worked with Big Sean!

5. She earned the nickname “Dolphin Princess” because of her high register. She has an impressive vocal range, and can easily hit those high notes!

Beautiful angels everywhere!🌟 #vsfashionshow #janezhang A post shared by Jane Zhang (@janezhang) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:06am PST

HollywoodLifers, you can tune in and see Jane’s performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at 10:00 PM EST on CBS!