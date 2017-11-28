Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: When & Where To Watch The Angels Strut The Runway

Ready to watch the sexiest women in the world slay the runway? The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Nov. 28, and you don’t want to miss it. Here’s how to watch!

Shanghai is gonna be lit tonight, November 28, when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show hits town! If you’re like us, and couldn’t fly out to China to watch it in person (Unless you did? We’re confused why you’re still reading this?), it’s easy as pie to watch the show at home. Just tune into CBS at 10:00pm ET and watch the magic unfold! If you don’t have TV, you can sign up to watch it live on CBS All Access. You can get a free trial month of the online app! It’s a lot easier than shelling out $53,000 for a ticket, which is what you would have had to shell out for for one on the black market!

The show isn’t airing live. It was actually filmed on November 20, and we already know it was amazing. We missed Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, after they did so well last year, but it was still magical. The fashion show was divided into six themes: “Punk Angel,” “Porcelain Angels,” “A Winter’s Tale,” “Millennial Nation,” “Goddesses” and “Nomadic Adventure.” As models like Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss, walked the runway, they were treated to up close and personal performances from Harry Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr., and Chinese pop singer Jane Zhang! Lucky girls!

Some things you’ll want to look out for: Elsa Holk wearing 14 pound angel wings covered in 275,000 Swarovski crystals! Girl is strong as hell! She managed to walk the runway effortlessly, despite only wearing lingerie and holding up those wings. What a show-stopper! You’ll want to cherish seeing Alexandra Ambrosio walk in the fashion show this year. The model announced that she’s retiring from Victoria’s Secret. This is her last show with the brand!

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs at 10:00pm ET on CBS on November 28. Tune in!

