‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Release Date, Trailer & Everything Else We Know

It's almost time, 'Star Wars' fans! 'The Last Jedi' is gearing up for it's long-awaited release.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in theaters on December 15, 2017. The release date is almost two years exactly to the day the last Star Wars film, The Force Awakens, was released on December 18, 2015. It’s fair to say that two years is more than long enough for a new movie, right? Luckily enough for you, tickets are already on sale online so all you have to do is head on over to your preferred movie ticket website and get your orders in ASAP. Something tells us you are NOT going to want to be spoiled the next day!

The film, which stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe, and the late Carrie Fisher as Leia. Also returning is the legendary Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. By the looks of the trailer, Rey is fully embracing her Jedi skills by training with her lightsaber. Could she be doing so under the direction of Luke, who remained MIA throughout 99.9% of The Force Awakens? There is also a lot of speculation about Rey’s origin story, especially her family, that fans are hoping to have answered. In late October 2017, an interview with Adam Driver seemed to unintentionally confirm the theory that Rey could be Han and Leia’s daughter by calling her a “princess.” Hmm.

