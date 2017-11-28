Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Live Stream: Watch Bella Hadid & More Walk The Runway

Tonight’s the night! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs at 10:00pm ET and it’s going to be epic. We’ve got a live stream so you don’t have to miss a minute. Tune in here!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs tonight, November 28, and we’re so excited! We have a secret, too. We’ve actually already seen the show, when it taped on November 20. Sorry! But trust us when we say that you do not want a minute. It’s so good! If you have access to cable TV, the show airs at 10:00pm ET on CBS. For those skulking online like most of us, you can tune in at the same time on CBS’ website! Scroll down to the bottom of this post for the live stream link!

No spoilers here, though. Just a few details you’re going to freak out about! For instance, the show features six segments, with the scantily-clad models strutting the runway in lingerie that matches the themes. The themes are awesome: “Punk Angel,” “Porcelain Angels,” “A Winter’s Tale,” “Millennial Nation,” “Goddesses” and “Nomadic Adventure.” For the “Punk Angel” portion of the show, the models, like Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge, rocked all leather lingerie decorated with studs, and accessorized with denim thigh-high boots. Hotter than hot!

While you’re going to see Bella Hadid look the picture of perfection in various runway looks (we’re partial to the dreamy, soft silver getup with a light blue cape), don’t hold your breath for Gigi Hadid to strut her stuff. Gigi couldn’t get approved for a visa and had to miss the show. There’s rumors abound that it’s because of the incident where she was accused of racism against Asian people. Even without Gigi, this is such a good show…including a performance from Harry Styles!!

