Victoria’s Secret Angels: Their Number One Ab Workout That You Can Do Anywhere

I just interviewed Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver and she told me her TOP move for flat abs — something we’ll all want after watching the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 28!

VS Angel Josephine Skriver told HollywodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on November 28, just before the airing of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, that her number one ab move is a plank! She said she tries to hold it as long as possible — “2 to 3 minutes is amazing, but even 20 seconds is good.” Obviously planks can be done anywhere, and don’t require any equipment! You can hold a push up position at the top, or drop to your forearms. To make it harder, you can actually go back and forth from your forearms to your hands — super challenging! Try to keep your body level and don’t let your butt come up or down too much.

If you need more proof that planks are EVERYTHING, remember when Cher revealed she can do a 5 MINUTE PLANK at the Billboard music awards?! That’s why she is showing off her sexy body in sheer outfits! Celeb trainer Reggie Chambers revealed how a plank can be a total body toner: “It’s predominately a core workout — it works all of the abdominal region but can also tone the shoulders, arms, and glutes. It improves posture and balance.” For more a challenge, Reggie says, “You can make the planks harder by taking one foot off the floor, elevate your feet on a bench or suspend feet [in a TRX].”

Watch more fitness tips from the models here:

