Tyra Banks Transforms Into Tiger With Insane Cleavage In Fierce ‘Paper’ Mag Photos

Tyra Banks, 43, is that you? — The veteran model is almost unrecognizable in a new photoshoot with PAPER magazine, where she is transformed into a sexy tiger! Tyra — or should we say, “Tygra” — certainly takes fierce to another level on the cover, where she’s dressed in a gold, jeweled bodysuit. In other shots, Tyra is in full-on transformation mode, covered in body makeup to portray her tiger appearance. She covers the mag in another one of its “Break The Internet” issues, which hit newsstands today, Nov. 28! Check out the full images of Tyra, below!

In a candid interview with the mag, Tyra opens up about her highly anticipated return to her “baby,” America’s Next Top Model. She even addresses her iconic runway career and her role in Freeform’s Life Size 2; a follow-up to the original, which debuted on Disney Channel in 2000. “I stepped away, but social media was calling my name in my sleep, screaming they were pissed off at me that I deserted [the show],” Tyra says of the fan reactions to her exit from ANTM. However, “I needed to bring my butt back, so I did.”

As for her modeling career? — Don’t expect to see the Victoria’s Secret alum strutting her stuff on any runways. “That was a different phase of my career,” she explains. “A fierce one, mind you, but the past. It would take a hell of a lot of convincing to get me to come out of retirement.” She also adds that she doesn’t get nostalgic about working with other on-the-rise models.

Although Tyra couldn’t give away too much about Life-Size 2 — premiering on Freeform in Dec. 2018 — she did reveal that it’s not going to be like the last, which starred Lindsay Lohan, 31. “It’s “not going to be the Life-Size that you saw when you were a little girl,” Tyra details. This time around, her character will assist millennial women navigate through life.

This past year has been one for the books for Tyra — Hosting America’s Got Talent, heading back to ANTM, teaching at Stanford University, and running her cosmetics brand, Tyra Beauty. However, despite getting a bit “tired” some of the time, juggling so many jobs, Tyra says, “You just have to keep going.” Even her son, York, 2, keeps her on her toes — “My son is just like, ‘Mama, wake up. We are playing. We are going to have a party. We’re going to do the happy dance.'”

