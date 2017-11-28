Tiny Twerks To Cardi B In Sexy Sheer Jumpsuit To Get Pumped For Xscape’s Tour

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is too hot to handle in this new video from Xscape’s tour! Tiny breaks it down to Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ and the rapper’s verse from G-Eazy’s hit, ‘No Limit’! Watch the wild video!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is blonde and sexier that ever! The singer took to Instagram on Nov. 27, to post a video of her and fellow Xscape member, LaTocha Scott, 44, twerking to Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” before their show. Tiny rocked long blonde locks that fell down to her booty, as she showed off her sultry moves. When she hit the stage during Xscape’s first week of tour, she went wild when Cardi‘s “No Limit” verse — from her hit with G-Eazy — came on! Watch Tiny show off her best dance moves, below!

“Sneak peek of what goes on in @iamlatocha & I️ quick change room! Getting ready for my turn up to @iamcardib First week of tour down! …” she wrote on Instagram, before thanking her fans for “all the love.” Tiny and LaTocha donned matching white jumpsuits with silver beading, and they both rocked platinum blonde hair.

Xscape just kicked off The Great Xscape Tour this week, which features special guests, Monica, 37, Tamar Braxton, 40, Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique, 21, and June’s Diary. The epic reunion tour runs through the holidays, with breaks on Christmas Eve/Christmas and New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day, respectively. Xscape’s official website has the show list until Jan. 7. 2018, but the group ware set to hit 28 cities nationwide.

As you may know, the entire group of Xscape — Tiny, LaTocha, Kandi Burruss, 41, and Tamika Scott, 42 — are on tour. However, as seen in recent interviews, as well as Xscape: Still Kickin It’s finale [Bravo’s four-part special], Kandi will not be moving forward with the group after the tour; Xscape will continue to record music and move forward without Kandi. She’s been hesitant about the group’s reunion, which happened in early 2017, after Xscape split 20 years ago. The four-part special explored Kandi’s reservations with pursuing a future with the group; the special also revealed the real reasons behind their split. Click here to learn more about Xscape’s tumultuous past.

HollywoodLifers, have you scored tickets to Xscape’s tour?