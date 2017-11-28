Mary J. Blige Channels Angelina Jolie With Sexy Leg Pose In Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Mary J. Blige gave Angelina Jolie a run for her money in a hotter than hot thigh-baring dress at the Gotham Awards! We’re obsessed with her look. See it side-by-side with Angelina’s!

Well, we definitely have Flight of the Conchords‘ “Leggy Blonde” stuck in our heads after seeing this incredible pic of Mary J. Blige! The singer, 46, rocked the red carpet at the IFP’s 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards on November 27 in an insanely sexy dress featuring a thigh-high split. This wasn’t any plain dress. It featured a golden serpent snaking around the bodice, and hanging down slightly on her toned leg. It’s regal AF.

We’re obsessed with this dress! It also featured a high, gilded collar to match the beaded snake. She accentuated those amazing legs with a pair of platform heels that made her thighs and calves seem even more toned. The rest of the dress didn’t show a hint of skin to balance out the major leg on display. It’s perfection incarnate.

If you think it looks a little familiar, you’re right. Mary’s look is totally reminiscent of one of the most famous Oscars dresses of all time: the number Angelina Jolie, 42, rocked at the 2012 Academy Awards. Remember the leg seen around the world? Angelina turned heads wearing an Atelier Versace gown with a thigh-high slit that she was proud to show off. The internet exploded in pics of Angelina sticking her leg way out on the red carpet, flaunting the sexy feature of her Morticia Addams-esque gown. Mary even took Angelina’s cue on footwear. The actress/director rocked sky-high heels to firm her legs at the Oscars, too. See the comparison below!

