‘Marvel’s Runaways’: [SPOILER] Gets Kidnapped — Were They Taken By Pride?

Finally, we get some answers about what Pride’s doing in that secret murder dungeon on the 4th episode of ‘Marvel’s Runaways’. But it only leads to more questions, especially about a shocking kidnapping!

Finally, we learn more about the mysterious death of Nico’s older sister, Amy. In a flashback sequence, poor Nico (Lyrica Okano) goes to wake Amy up for school and discovers that she’s overdosed on prescription pills. While she’s screaming and crying, her mom (Brittany Ishibashi) is eerily calm. She pushes Nico out of the room and seals the house off. Nico, desperate to help Amy, calls 911. But she’s thwarted by her mother, who knocks her out with a blast from that magic wand thing.

This now begs the question: did Amy really commit suicide, or did Pride have something to do with her death? Nico’s starting to think it’s the latter! With Destiny gone, Pride needs another unwilling victim to sacrifice for that weird dude in the lab from 2001: A Space Odyssey. Well, they tried. The victim that Victor (James Marsters) picks up manages to escape from the back of his van without him noticing. How is he so bad at this?? Pride’s solution is to just pick up a homeless person. Leslie (Annie Wersching) has a different idea — her husband.

Karolina (Virginia Gardner) is experiencing something new at school. The two lacrosse boys who tried to rape her are telling everyone that they hooked up, and now she’s the school slut. Chase (Gregg Sulkin), who’s clearly in love with her, defends her honor and breaks more of their ribs! He even quits the lacrosse team because he can’t pretend to be chummy with two attempted rapists. Good on him! So she shows him something special. Get your mind out of the gutter, not that. She takes off her bracelet and goes all Rainbow Brite. Apparently that wasn’t just a hallucination from rolling on molly at the party!

Meanwhile, in pet dinosaur news, Gert (Ariela Barer) and Molly (Allegra Acosta) find their parent’s little experiment at home when their parents are frantically searching for it throughout Los Angeles. While she (Yes, it’s a her. Have you ever even seen Jurassic Park?) definitely wants to eat Molly, the reptilian pal is at Gert’s command. Why does she act like a docile dog around Gert? Is this her power finally breaking through? Karolina and Molly have received their powers. Going off the Marvel comics, the other kids will recognize theirs soon.

If only this series wouldn’t move so slowly! It’s necessary to introduce the backstory of every character, but we’re itching for more information. There’s only six episodes left in the season. The episode ends as Nico and Alex (Rhenzy Feliz) try to search through Leslie’s computer for Pride scoop, at a public coffee shop. They soon learn that’s a terrible idea when someone in the parking lot throws Alex in the back of an unmarked van! Is it Pride? We’ll have to wait until next week to find out!

