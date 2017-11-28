Kris Jenner Buys Massive $9.9 Million Mansion: See Pics Of The Lavish Estate

Kris Jenner just bought what’s possibly the most impressive home in the Kardashian family! See pics of her $9.9 million mega-mansion!

Leave it to Kris Jenner to do things bigger and better than ever before! The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has just dropped major cash on a mega-mansion in Hidden Hills, California, the Los Angeles suburb where some of her children already live. Closer to the grandchildren and a 10-person spa on site? Sign her up! Check out the gallery above to see photos of Kris’ massive new home.

Got $9.9 million to spare? Yeah, neither do we. Good thing we have Kris to live through vicariously! The momager decided to upgrade her digs from her already unfathomably huge mansion, to one fit for a queen. It’s jaw-dropping. The home, according to figures on real estate website Trulia, is 9400 square feet, features six bedrooms (one for each of her kids and their partners, presumably), eight bathrooms that look out onto the rolling hills in the backyard, an open floor plan and breezy balconies. Some major perks? A zero-edge pool, a spa that fits 10 people, and what’s basically the closet from Clueless. Party at Kris’ place! Seriously, this home is so huge it makes Kylie Jenner‘s $2 million home look like a Barbie dream house.

Even better? The home is located across the street from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! That means tons of quality time with North and Saint West. Yay! It’s unclear if Kris is planning on making this place her new HQ, or if she’s prepping it for resale. Not like she doesn’t have enough money already, but a property like this could score her major money. So, are we invited over for a pool party with the family anytime soon?

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the size of Kris’ new mansion? Let us know!