Kim Kardashian Strips Naked & Covers Herself In Glitter For Sexy KKW Beauty Promo

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to do THIS just to promote makeup — she covered her entire body in glitter while naked for a new promo photo! Check it out here.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is releasing new highlighters and glosses for her KKW Beauty line this week, and she announced the launch in the sexist way possible — with a nude pic, of course. In a photo posted to Instagram, Kim’s entire, naked body is drenched in glitter, aside from her face, which is highlighted to perfection. Although the reality star is covering her breasts with her arm and the image cuts off at her waist, there’s no denying that it’s a super sexy shot. Kim’s never been shy about showing off her body, and she’s been super dedicated to staying in shape and keeping weight off over the last few months, so why not flaunt it, right?!

Earlier this year, Kim followed in her little sister, Kylie Jenner’s, footsteps by launching a beauty empire, and the company has grown exponentially ever since. The new business venture has kept her very busy over the last several months, but we can likely expect her to take a bit of a break in 2018 — after all, she has a new baby on the way! The 37-year-old and her husband, Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child via surrogate, and although we don’t know the exact due date, Kim recently confirmed the newest addition is coming “soon.” Plus, she just celebrated her baby shower earlier this month, so it definitely can’t be long now!

Meanwhile, Kim’s sisters, Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are also both expecting babies, although the family has yet to officially confirm either pregnancy. We’ll be waiting, though…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s newest promo pic?