Kim Kardashian Fears Pregnancy Is Turning Kylie Jenner Into A Hermit

Kim Kardashian is reportedly concerned that Kylie Jenner might be letting her pregnancy affect her social life. A source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com why she’s worried.

While Kim Kardashian, 37, is an experienced mother-of-two (on her way to being a mother-of-three), this is the first pregnancy for her sister Kylie Jenner, 20 — and Kim knows how daunting that can be. A source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY admitted to us that Kim is really concerned that Kylie’s pregnancy will effectively make her shy away from the limelight a bit, similar to how their brother Rob Kardashian, 30, dealt with fame. “Kim is worried about Kylie becoming too recluse and turning into a complete hermit like their brother Rob,” our source said. “Kim gets how challenging it can be to maintain their celebrity image especially now that Kylie is dealing with a not-so-secret-pregnancy, but Kim has still been trying to encourage Kylie to get out more and enjoy life a little more.”

We reported earlier how Kylie has so far left us seven hints that she’s having a girl. While her various pink-themed signs might just be a result of her passionate love for all things pink, when combined together, the clues are suspect. However, whether it’s a boy or girl, we just hope Kylie still gets herself out there and lives life to the fullest.

Meanwhile, Kim, who is using a surrogate for her third child, seems to be loving her pregnancy. In fact, she recently stripped down naked and covered herself in glitter for a sexy new promo photo for her KKW Beauty line. Meanwhile, Ina Treciokas denied this report. Check out these pics of Kim and Kylie on Halloween and determine which of the two was the holiday’s best dressed.

