Khloe Kardashian Shields Her Baby Bump With A Birkin Bag & Hoodie — See Pic

What baby? Khloe Kardashian is becoming a pro at hiding her growing bump and this time she did it with a Birkin Bag and a loose hoodie while leaving the airport. See the pics here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, cleverly hid her baby bump in a hoodie while holding a Birkin bag at LAX on Nov. 28 and it’s proof that she’s not ready to reveal her pregnancy just yet! The blonde beauty tried to keep a low profile while leaving the busy airport in dark sunglasses and her hood up. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been seen covering her growing belly many times since reports that she was expecting her first child surfaced and it leaves us wondering when she will finally confirm what we’re all waiting for! See more photos of Khloe covering her baby bump here!

While Khloe gears up to be a first time mom, her beau and daddy-to-be Tristan Thompson, 26, may be getting ready to spend more time by Khloe’s side by getting traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Khloe is rightfully thrilled by the news and it further supports the news that they are soon going to be a family of three!

Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner, 20, has also been hiding evidence of her reported pregnancy but has been posting cryptic photos and videos on social media. Khloe and Kylie have seemed to enjoy keeping everyone guessing and have caused speculation on exactly when they will announce their upcoming arrivals. Will they do it as a duo? Will they reveal it on the finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? These are the questions we want answers to! We guess we’ll just have to continue to be patient as Khloe takes her time to share her happy news!

