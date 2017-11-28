Khloe Kardashian Is Thrilled Over Tristan Thompson’s Possible Trade To Los Angeles Clippers

Tristan Thompson might be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and Khloe Kardashian is ‘totally excited’ about it! If the switch happens, she’d be much closer to her family.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might be going through a major life change soon! No, we’re not talking about their rumored pregnancy — this is about the 26-year-old basketball player possibly being traded to a team in Los Angeles. Rumor has it that Tristan, who currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, might be swapped with Los Angeles Clippers player DeAndre Jordan. If this were to happen, Khloe would be spending more time in her hometown, which we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned is what she’s hoping for.

“Khloe is freaking out and totally excited about the possibility of Tristan being traded to an NBA team in Los Angeles,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It would be the best scenario for her to be able to be back in LA close to her family on a more full time basis. While Khloe loves spending time in Cleveland, there is no place like home.” See pictures of Tristan and Khloe here!

The source added that being close to family is more important now than ever due to the 33-year-old’s rumored pregnancy . “With a baby on the way, Khloe feels that having the love and support of her family now is more important than ever,” the source said. “In her own subtle way, Khloe has been gently encouraging Tristan to do everything in his power to get traded to a team in Los Angeles. A blockbuster NBA trade that would put her and her baby back in LA would make Khloe happy and relieved. Khloe wants her baby to be a California kid and grow up with her cousins and family close to her. Khloe feels family is the most important thing in the world, so she is hoping they get to move back to LA soon.” Switching to an LA team does seem pretty ideal for the couple — and if the reality TV star is looking to be closer to family, it definitely doesn’t hurt that her boyfriend would be playing for the same team as her sister Kendall Jenner ‘s man Blake Griffin

