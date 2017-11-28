Justin Bieber Respecting Selena Gomez’s Wishes By Giving Her Space Over The Holidays

Justin Bieber impressed Selena Gomez by giving her space to spend Thanksgiving with her family. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on more things he’s doing to make her happy.

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez‘s reconciliation after years apart is only about a month old, so the two are taking things slow as that’s the way the 25-year-old beauty wants it. He gave her the space to spend Thanksgiving in Texas with her family — who still aren’t convinced that their reuniting is a good thing — and that is impressed her. “Justin is doing everything to prove to Selena that this time around he is the real deal. He respected her wishes around Thanksgiving not to spend it with her family and he is respecting that she wants to slow things down to make sure everything is working out to her liking and he is giving her the space she requested,” a source close to the “Despacito” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He doesn’t want to seem like he is smothering her and is happy that things are going well and he will see her soon. He is just making sure he is doing all the right things to make it all work out. And he is passing with flying colors,” our insider adds. Justin took a boys only ski trip over Thanksgiving weekend to Whistler, British Columbia where he and pals like Patrick Schwarzenegger, 24, hit the slopes and the spas. Selena went back home to Texas to celebrate the holiday with her family. Now that the long weekend is over, they’re going to be meeting up back in LA soon. See pics of Justin and Selena’s happy new relationship, here.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, the Biebs respected that some of Selena’s family still aren’t on board with them getting back together. “There is a good amount of Selena‘s family that don’t like Justin and are trying to figure everything out on their reconciliation. Justin decided to not ruffle any feathers and had Selena visit her family without him because he can see her a lot more than they do and he also didn’t want to be the reason that people had a bad holiday. Its all about baby steps with Justin this time around.” So far so good! She got quality time with the fam and he got to have a fun skiing trip with the guys. Everybody won!

HollywoodLifers, are you on board with Jelena 2.0? Or do you think he’s going to break her heart again?