Justin Bieber Hurts Ankle In Wild Wipeout Surfing Down Flight Of Stairs During Ski Vacation — Is He OK?

Ooh, that’s gotta burn! Justin Bieber took a trip down the stairs while on vacation in Whistler, BC, showing off his surfing skills with a plastic sled, but it did NOT end well.

Justin Bieber, 23, let out his inner child by “surfing” down the carpeted stairs in these zany videos from Nov. 26, but he totally wipes out at the bottom and can be seen clutching his ankle. So did The Biebs get seriously injured? Watch the clips, via Joe Termini’s and Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s Instagram Stories, below!

JB isn’t truly hurt, as we can see him calmly watching his friends take their own turns in a later clip. Still, fans are freaking out online, and commenting on all of Joe’s photos to try and get an answer! “IS JUSTIN OKAY?????” one fan demanded. “JUSTIN BE CAREFUL,” another wrote. Luckily JB is not too badly hurt…and of course he’s had worse falls!

Justin was also spotted serenading friends during an impromptu piano show on the ski trip, and running around shirtless near some heated outdoor baths. What we want to know is: where was our invite?! See Justin’s sexiest shirtless photos here.

And since we know you were wondering — Selena Gomez, 25, wasn’t present on the trip, but considering how well things are going between them, it’s only a matter of time before they jet off somewhere together! Catch up on what Justin and Selena have been doing lately.

Another video of Justin Bieber posted on Joe Termini’s Instagram Stories from Whistler, BC. Ouch! That looks like it hurt! A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Another video of Justin Bieber posted on Patrick Schwarzenegger’s SnapChat from Whistler, BC. A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Video of Justin Bieber posted on Joe Termini’s Instagram Stories. It sure looks like they’re having fun in Whistler, BC! A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of JB’s ski “trip?” Tell us if these videos made you laugh!