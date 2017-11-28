J.Lo Rocked A White Satin Bra Under A Sheer Shirt & It Totally Proves You Can Break Rules

Jennifer Lopez will wear whatever she wants — and she’ll always look great doing it! The star showed off a white bra under a mesh top, and honestly… it works!? See it here!

Whoever said you can’t wear white after Labor Day clearly never met Jennifer Lopez. The 48-year-old rocked a white bra on an outing with Alex Rodriguez, 42. But in order to make it appropriate for November, she covered up with a mesh black shirt that added an extra layer, but still managed to put the lingerie on display. She paired the interesting outfit with large hoop earrings and pulled her hair back into a ponytail. Check out her look below!

The ensemble looked stunning on her, as did her sweet smile! She looked SO happy cuddled up to A-Rod in the Instagram photo that the former baseball player posted on Nov. 27. They were out celebrating film producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas‘ birthday. “Happy birthday Elaine. Incredibly passionate, loyal & loving human being. Lucky to call you a friend,” he captioned the sweet pic. You can just feel the love between them all! It’s not surprising since the singer hasn’t been shy about showing affection for her boyfriend of 11 months. She released her new song, “Amor Amor Amor” earlier this month, and it’s basically just four minutes of J.Lo professing her love for her man.

This isn’t the first time J.Lo gave us outfit envy with her sultry style. In her recent GUESS campaign, she donned a chic white top with tiny printed shorts. While not as daring as the mesh top and bra combo, it was every bit as sexy! We aren’t alone in obsessing over the star’s unique take on different trends — the campaign was actually influenced by “Jennifer’s aesthetic and personal style” according to the co-founder of the brand Paul Marciano. They definitely made the right choice, because the look was not only incredibly on brand for Jen, but also actually made us want to go out and buy it! TBH, the “Jenny From The Block” singer can do no wrong, and we should all be experimenting more with our own closets.

