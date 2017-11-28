Jennifer Hudson’s Ex Wins Back Primary Custody Of Their Son, 8, & She Drops Protective Order

Jennifer Hudson’s ex, David Otunga, is officially the primary custodial parent of their son — at least for now! Find out here why he was chosen over her.

Jennifer Hudson, 36, and her ex-fiancé, David Otunga, 37, have apparently reached a temporary custody agreement regarding their eight-year-old son David Otunga Jr., according to TMZ. The decision however, is NOT in Jennifer’s favor, as her career requires loads of travel and time spent out of the country. For that reason, David has been granted primary custody of their little boy. While David is spending the majority of time with his dad, Jennifer will be in London shooting The Voice UK, which is where she is now. The singer is also committed to traveling to Los Angeles to do The Voice.

While this custody arrangement may seem startling at first, it’s important to remember that David has said he’s been his son’s primary caregiver since birth due to Jennifer’s intense travel schedule. So although they’re in the midst of a bitter divorce, apparently they both now acknowledge that David will once again become the primary custodial parent. This is only until a formal custody agreement is worked out though. Jennifer didn’t want to give in so easily at first, as she filed for a protective order against David, which would have prohibited him from having contact with their son or her. However, Jennifer has reportedly dropped said order of protection voluntarily. In terms of the family home though, David will apparently NOT be moving back in.

Jennifer and David announced their split after 10 years together earlier this month. It was apparently a long-time coming. “They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” Jennifer’s rep told HollywoodLife.com in a statement on Nov. 16. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time.” Click here to see cute pics of celeb dads with their kids.

Not long after that announcement, TMZ reported that Jennifer had kicked David out of their shared home, claiming he was a risk to her and David Jr. Police were called, and, after allowing him to quickly pack a bag, David Sr. was reportedly ordered to leave. Why, you may ask? Because Jennifer was awarded temporary full custody of David Jr. as well as exclusive possession of the couple’s home at first. She reportedly told David to get out, but when he didn’t comply, she got the protective order. Looks like the two are slowly trying to work things out now though!

