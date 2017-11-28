‘The Voice’ Recap: Top 10 Revealed After Another Intense Elimination

Ten are left on season 13 of ‘The Voice.’ During the Nov. 28 episode, another artist was eliminated after America’s last-minute Instant Steal vote. Here’s everything that went down!

To kick off the show, Carson Daly revealed some of the artists who were safe — the first two moving onto the Top 10 were Chloe Kohanski from Blake Shelton’s team and Addison Agen from Adam Levine’s team. Considering both ladies sat on top of the iTunes charts before the show, it was no surprise that they got the votes to make it through! Next, Miley Cyrus took the stage with her team members, Janice Freeman, Ashland Craft and Brooke Simpson, for an epic rendition of Shania Twain’s “Man I Feel Like A Woman.” The ladies even channeled Shania with their leopard-print outfits!

It’s time for more results next, and Carson announced that Davon Fleming, from Jennifer Hudson’s team, and Brooke from Team Miley were moving on. Adam took the stage with his two remaining artists, Addison and Adam Cunningham, with a performance of “Go Your Own Way,” and of course, it was totally awesome. Carson revealed more results next, with Blake’s contestant, Red Marlow, and Jennifer’s, Noah Mac, being called safe. Next, Blake and Jennifer teamed up for an unlikely duet on his super country hit, “I’ll Name The Dogs,” and it was just as weird and amazing as you’d expect!

The five remaining artists found out who would be in jeopardy of elimination next. America saved Ashland (Team Miley), Keisha Renee (Team Blake) and Shi’Ann Jones (Team Jennifer). That left Janice (Team Miley) and Adam (Team Adam) in the Bottom Two to sing for America’s Instant Save.

Adam was no stranger to this position, as he was instantly saved from elimination just last week. This time, he sang “Amazed,” attempting to earn that honor once again. Janice followed Adam with a powerful rendition of “Chandelier,” and both singers got praise from the coaches. It was then in America’s hands to vote for one singer to keep around, and the vote went to Adam, which meant Janice was eliminated before the Top 10.

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised by tonight’s elimination? Who do you think should win The Voice?