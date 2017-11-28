Harry Styles gave Lorde a hug and a couple kisses on his way to the stage at the ARIA Awards and fans can’t deal with how cute it is! Watch the adorable clip here!

Who knew Harry Styles, 23, and Lorde, 21, were friends? The two singers were both up for Best International Artist at the 2017 Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards, and when Harry pulled out the win, he made it known that there were no hard feelings between him and his competitor. On his way to the stage, he made sure to stop at the “Green Light” singer‘s seat to give her a hug and two pecks on each cheek. It was truly the best moment of the entire night — and fans of the two stars agree. People understandably could NOT handle the affectionate moment, and expressed their excitement the only way we know how in 2017: on Twitter. Check out the video and reactions below!

People watching the awards show couldn’t hold back from discussing all the feels that the Harry and Lorde hug elicited. “Not to be dramatic but harry kissing and hugging lorde on his way to receive his award just added 30 years to my life,” tweeted one fan. “I guess the excitement I feel about [Harry] and [Lorde] kissing at [The ARIAs] tonight is how most people feel about the royal engagement,” wrote another. Considering how much people freaked out over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s recent engagement announcement, this fan must be super into Harry and Lorde’s cute exchange! It’s been a really good week for people who love British men named Harry.

The “Sign Of The Times” singer gave an adorable speech after accepting the Australian fan-voted award. “Hello, thank you … everyone here has always been so wonderful to me,” he told the audience. “Thank you for having me here and having me back. I obviously wouldn’t be here [if it wasn’t] for the fans who voted.” He also performed his new single, “Kiwi,” which was interrupted due to “technical issues.” Hey, there’s always next time — which should definitely feature Lorde. Just saying.

