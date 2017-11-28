Hailey Baldwin Rocks Sexy Thigh High Boots As Footwear News’ 2017 Top Style Influencer

Hailey Baldwin’s incredible fashion sense is now award-winning! She’s being honored by Footwear News as 2017’s top style influencer and rocking sexy thigh high boots.

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin has something more to celebrate than recently turning 21. She’s has been given the coveted 2017 Style Influencer Award by Footwear News! The gorgeous blonde rocks three separate covers for our sister site’s publication, one of which shows the beauty in pink metallic over-the-knee Alexandre Vauthier boots that are to die for. Wearing a pale grey jacket-dress, the stiletto heeled boots get all the attention as her long legs are front and center and she gives a sultry look into the camera. Hailey’s always been known for being able to rock everything from street sneakers to glam strappy heels, so she’s a perfect fit for the Style Influencer Award.

Inside the issue she rocks the hell out of a pair of thigh-high creme leather boots where she’s turning on the sex-appeal. She’s photographed wearing black underwear, a beige turtleneck and a long pastel pink coat that’s opened up to showcase her legs. In two other pics she’s wearing white Adidas sneakers paired with casual and formal wear, including a light blue sundress and a gorgeous bright red pantsuit. In the final pic, she shows how she’s able to completely mix things up, wearing a stunning black ankle boot with a red lace-up front along with black Adidas track pants and a white crop top.

“It’s just about not being afraid to mix things together,” Hailey told FN in her cover story about her style “Being comfortable is really important. Even if I’m in heels, I make sure I’m in sweats or not something that’s super-tight from top to bottom. I also like doing something really simple, such as wearing a minidress with thigh-high heels because I like that ’90s long-leg vibe.” She also likes to shake things up, telling the publication “I don’t think I have one signature look. I like boys’ clothes, and I like incorporating that. There’s something super-cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.” See more pics of Hailey’s style, here.

Hailey didn’t have much need for footwear on her recent birthday trip to the Bahamas. After celebrating turning 21 on Nov. 22, she rounded up her model pals including Bella Hadid, 21, and Kendall Jenner, 22, to spend Thanksgiving weekend in their bikinis basking in the sun. The lovely ladies shared plenty of sexy pics on Instagram so their fans got to be part of the tropical celebration. She’s back home in the Big Apple now, as Hailey will be on hand to accept her honor from Footwear News at their Nov. 28 awards ceremony.

Check out all five of Hailey’s looks for Footwear News:

