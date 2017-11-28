Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Blue Gown While Accepting Footwear News Achievement Award

Hailey Baldwin looked stunning at the Footwear News Achievement Awards as she accepted their Style Influencer Award. We’ve got pics of her gorgeous blue gown!

Hailey Baldwin always looks good, but she really blew us away at the Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 28. Held in New York City, Hailey wore a gorgeous sky blue gown with long draped sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline that showed off her sexy left thigh while going long on the right. Since the show is about footwear perfection, the 2017 Style Influencer Award recipient wore gorgeous nude leather boots that went up to her mid-calf. Her beauty was equally as stunning she wore her hair pulled back in a high pony tail and added a smokey eye for a dramatic affect.

We saw Hailey on the red carpet, and let me tell you, she’s even more gorgeous in person! Her style is so cool and fun. She told our sister site FN about it: “I don’t think I have one signature look. I like boys’ clothes, and I like incorporating that. There’s something super-cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.” She further explained: “It’s just about not being afraid to mix things together. Being comfortable is really important. Even if I’m in heels, I make sure I’m in sweats or not something that’s super-tight from top to bottom. I also like doing something really simple, such as wearing a minidress with thigh-high heels because I like that ’90s long-leg vibe.” See more pics of stars at the 2017 FN Achievement Awards, here.

Hailey just turned 21 on November 22, and told FN about her big night: “I’m just going to have a big dinner with friends and got out here in New York. I can’t wait until someone asks me to see me ID and I’m like, ‘yes!’ I get ID’d now but that’s also because I’m under 21. I can’t wait.” Have a great night Hailey, you earned as the FN Style Influencer of 2017!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Hailey Baldwin’s outfit at the Footwear News Awards?