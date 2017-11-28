2018 Grammy Award Nominees Announced: JAY-Z, Justin Bieber & More

The nominations have been revealed! Find out which of your favorite artists are officially Grammy Award nominees for the 2018 show.

It’s official: we are just months away from the 2018 Grammy Awards. On Tuesday, November 28, the nominations were announced live by artist Andra Day on CBS This Morning. Of course not every single nomination category could be announced on the live broadcast, so Andrea stuck to the “general field” categories. These included the four most coveted awards: Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. How exciting!

The Grammy Awards will take place at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28, 2018. Please note that if you don’t see one of your favorite artists listed below, the eligibility period was from October 6, 2016 through September 30, 2017. Unfortunately, that means artists like Taylor Swift who released an album after the September 30 cutoff won’t be eligible for a 2018 Grammy nomination or award. It’s a bummer, but we must remember that there is always next year! Anyway, you probably want to see the nominees now, right? Check out the FULL list below!

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Verti

Julia Michaels

SZA

Record of the Year:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of OJ” — JAY-Z

“Humble” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“Issues” — Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year:

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

4:44 — JAY-Z

Damn — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — Pink

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” — Coldplay & The Chainsmokers

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Buble

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

Divide — Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gwawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

“Line of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair Clayton Knight & Harrison Mills

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration — Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

What If — The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit — Alex Han

Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype — Jeff Lorver Fusion

Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go To War” — Nothing More

Best Metal Performance

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastadon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Best Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!” — Metallica

“Blood In The Cut” — K.Flay

“Go To War” — Nothing More

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“The Stage” — Avenged Sevenfold

Best Rock Album

Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast — The National

