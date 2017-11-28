Gigi Hadid Showers Her ‘Gorg Lil Sis’ Bella With Love Ahead Of VS Fashion Show

Aw! Gigi Hadid gave Bella Hadid some sisterly love when she took to Instagram to share her excitement about watching her on the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show television special. See her sweet pic here!

Gigi Hadid, 22, may not be participating in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but that didn’t stop her from showing little sister Bella Hadid, 21, some major love on Instagram for her appearance on the popular fashion event. Gigi posted a beautiful black and white modeling photo of Bella to her Instagram story and shared some kind words. “Excited to watch my gorg lil sis (so proud @bellahadid) and all my angelic friends tonight #vsfs HUGE LOVE to all the girls and the whole VS team!! A year of prep and hard work deserves major celebration!!!!!!,” she captioned the photo. See photos from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show here!

Gigi’s shout out to Bella is kind and proves her unconditional support for her sister and fellow models. The blonde beauty announced that she wasn’t going to be able to appear at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a Nov. 16 post on Twitter. Although the reason for her last minute dropout is unclear, there’s been a lot of speculation that she was banned from China after a video in which she casually mocked a Buddha cookie went viral. Gigi issued an apology about the video back in Sept., but many still believe it’s what prevented her from being a part of a show she’s been involved in for years.

Despite any reason Gigi will be missing at the event, we’re glad to see she’s happy for Bella! The highly anticipated show will air tonight, Nov. 28, at 10:00 PM EST on CBS.

