Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals Wife Beth Is Cancer Free: ‘I Can Breathe’ Now

Finally, some good news! Dog the Bounty Hunter has just confirmed that his wife, Beth, has defeated her throat cancer.

Beth Smith, 50, is officially cancer free! The very happy news was revealed during A&E’s two-hour special, Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which intimately documented her battle against stage 2 throat cancer. Dog the Bounty Hunter, 64, was the one who received the phone call, in which he was told that Beth’s most recent pathology report showed no signs of cancer. Talk about a relief! Beth’s husband was overcome with emotion throughout the special, even saying, “If you love me, Lord, you’ll let me die first. Don’t let me bury Bethy.”

Dog was also the one who delivered the happy news to his wife, telling Beth, “no cancer.” This was a very full circle moment for the couple, as Beth was open about her lack of optimism after being diagnosed in early 2017. “They give me 50/50 chances,” she shared at the time, showing a lack of positivity. But now that she is officially cancer free, both Beth and Dog can breathe easy. “There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” Dog said during the special. “[The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

Of course Beth’s fight wasn’t easy. After she received her diagnosis of stage 2 throat cancer, she had to undergo surgery to have a tumor removed. The recovery was not easy by any means, but Dog stood by her through it all. “She’s very tough, and she can beat this,” he told PEOPLE. And so she did!

