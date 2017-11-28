‘Below Deck’: Jen Gets Harsh Scolding From Kate After Her Drunken Fight With The Crew

Jen is officially in the dog house with the Valor crew on this week’s episode of ‘Below Deck’! Ahead of the season finale, Jen — who can’t contain her alcohol — is definitely the weakest stew, and Kate lets her know it!

Yikes! Remember when Jen had a little too much to drink during last week’s episode of Below Deck? — She went off the deep end when Kyle all-of-a-sudden wasn’t interested in her anymore because she “touched his food.” Apparently Kyle has a phobia about that. And, her spiraling drunken acts eventually led to a fight with Bruno, where she scratched him; as well as her calling Baker a “whore.” And, here’s the kicker — Captain Lee has no idea this went down… yet.

So, when she wakes up the next day to prepare for the upcoming charter — which is the crew’s last — she gets scolded by Kate, who “lectures” her in front of Bri to set an example. Kate tells Jen she doesn’t want to hear her voice, as well as subtly threatens her that she could be kicked off the last charter. And, per usual, Jen continues to give eye rolls and makes disrespectful comments. At this point, Kate is done with Jen and continues to treat her indifferent. Kate even jolts Jen when she praises Bri for her work and promotes her! Bri’s new role means she takes over for Kate when Kate steps away for break or other duties; and, Jen still has to do the low man on the totem pole work. Meanwhile, Bri is just like, ‘Hi, I’m in the middle and this is awkward.’

Now, it’s time for the charter to begin. Timothy Sykes, an avid guest, known for his high demands and boasting behavior, is back. Surprisingly, although he’s the same high maintenance man, he’s actually very complimentary this time around. He even tells the crew that they’re the best he’s had; which is shocking because if he only knew the problems going on behind the scenes. As the crew heads into the last charter of season 5 [and the season finale, next week], can Jen turn things around and finally prove to Kate that there is still hope for her stewardess future?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jen can turn things around during the last charter?