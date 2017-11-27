Trevor Engelson: 5 Things To Know About Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband

Meghan Markle may be engaged to Prince Harry, but this won’t be her first marriage! Here are five things you need to know about her ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

Meghan Markle, 36, might be planning a royal wedding with Prince Harry, 33, but it’s not her first trip down the aisle. The actress was previously married to Trevor Engelson. So who exactly is this mystery man that spent nearly a decade with Meghan before she started hanging out with royalty? Here are the five things you need to know about Trevor:

1. He was with Meghan for a total of nine years. The couple met in 2004, and got engaged six years later in 2010. They wed on Sept. 10, 2011 on a beach in Jamaica, where they reportedly tied the knot in front of 102 guests. Their marriage ended only a couple years later in August 2013.

2. Their split was rumored to be because of distance. While they cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, a source told Daily Mail at the time that the long-distance relationship became too much for them. “It put a strain on the relationship. Trevor was in LA making movies, Meghan was in another country five hours’ flight away and it simply took its toll,” the source said.

3. He’s a film producer. He produced the 2010 film Remember Me which starred Robert Pattinson. He also worked on the 2017 series Snowfall and is currently producing the Heathers TV series reboot, which should premiere sometime in 2018.

4. He’s making a sitcom that’s basically about Meghan. He pitched a new comedy to Fox and the plot seemed to be stolen directly from his own life. The premise, as reported by Deadline, is, “Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder when an ex-wife marries a British prince. Sharing custody with the British Royal family in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media is next level.” Sound familiar?

5. He was on Hollywood Reporter‘s Next Gen 35 Under 35 List. The now 41-year-old landed a coveted spot on THR‘s 2009 list of top young film executives when he was 33 (and still dating Meghan). Based on his current projects, the honor seems well deserved in hindsight!

