CMA Country Christmas 2017 Live Stream — Watch The Holiday Special Here

Some of the biggest stars in country music are getting in the holiday spirit during the CMA Country Christmas special on Nov. 27. Live stream the big event here!

It’s that time of year when holiday specials rule our television screens, and it’s all kicking off with CMA Country Christmas on Nov. 27. The two-hour event, which was taped in mid-November, will feature performances from some of the biggest stars in country music, like Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Eldredge and Alan Jackson, among plenty of others. This year’s show will be hosted by Reba McEntire, who will also perform during the broadcast. If you’re not near a television during the show, we’re here to help — you can live stream the performances by following the link below! All you’ll have to do is log in with your cable provider. Plus, we have all the photos from the show in the gallery above!

This is the eighth annual Christmas special from the CMA, but it will be Reba’s first time hosting, following in the previous footsteps of Jennifer Nettles. This year’s show definitely seems to be solely focused on the country music genre, while previous years featured more performances from various other genres. There also seems to be a good mix of big names and up-and-comers or rising stars, so we’ll get to see the whole package! There are 19 performances in all during the show, including some collaborations, like Reba and Kelsea’s duet on “Jingle Bells” to kick off the night.

Along with performances, we’ll also get to see the stars answer questions about their favorite holiday traditions, Christmas plans and more. The two-hour special will be jam-packed and you won’t want to miss it!

