The Weeknd Officially Unfollows Selena Gomez On Instagram After They Reunite With Their Exes

They are never (ever ever) getting back together! The Weeknd has unfollowed his ex Selena Gomez on Instagram, and we all know that’s the final nail in the coffin.

It’s true! The Weeknd, 27, has unfollowed the most followed person on Instagram, who just happens to be Selena Gomez, 25. Of course, she was the first to do so on Nov. 17, and now he’s returned the favor as of Nov. 26! RIP Abelena. Brush up on what went down between Selena and The Weeknd with our relationship timeline here.

Though this could be taken as a diss, it’s safe to say that both musicians are moving on happily with their exes. Sel has rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber, 23, and rumors are swirling that The Weeknd has done the same with Bella Hadid, 21 — remember when he was caught sneaking out of her apartment in NYC on Nov. 14? Still, while Bella currently follows him on Twitter and Instagram, he doesn’t follow her. We’re sure it’s only a matter of time, though, and we’ll keep you posted!

Jelena has been more overt about their relationship. While they did not spend Thanksgiving together this year, we hear exclusively that they’re engaging in “healthy communication” and bringing out the best in each other. “He loves how secure she makes him feel,” an insider previously told us of JB, adding that in exchange, the “Sorry” singer listens to Selena when “she shares about her challenges and the progress of her day.” Insists our source: “They are stronger than ever.”

Abel (The Weeknd) has unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram. — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) November 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed that The Weeknd unfollowed Selena? Or is it simply for the best? Tell us what you think about this new development in the comments!