‘The Voice’ Recap: Chloe Kohanski Steals The Show As Top 11 Hit The Stage

There are only 11 artists left on season 13 of ‘The Voice,’ and they perform live once again on the Nov. 27 episode. Follow along with everything that goes down in our recap!

On this week’s episode of The Voice, the viewers had a hand in helping the artists decide what song to sing. Up first is Janice Freeman from Miley Cyrus‘ team, who is challenged with performing a rendition of “Shine.” As always, Janice delivers a powerful performance that has the coaches entranced. “It’s crazy because, like, I didn’t even really like that song that much until you sang it,” Adam Levine raves. “I think that’s…amazing. You’re able to transform my opinion of a song I know really well, you just are not normal!”

Up next, Blake Shelton’s artist, Red Marlow, sings iconic country song “The Dance” by Garth Brooks. Obviously, these are big shoes to fill, but it’s what the fans want, and Red totally delivers. It’s the first time he’s sung a true ballad on the show, and a great time to change things up. “Red, it’s singers like you that taught singers like me how powerful it is when you can silence a crowd,” Jennifer Hudson admits. Next, Team Jennifer’s Shi’Ann Jones is given the major task of performing Beyonce’s “Listen.” Of course, she nails it with her soulful and powerful voice, bringing all four coaches to their feet.

Adam Cunningham, from Team Adam, is up next with a rendition of “American Girl” by Tom Petty. Adam was in the bottom two last week, so he has a lot to prove with this performance, and it’s a song right in his wheelhouse to do it. Next, Brooke Simpson from Miley’s team is up, and she’s performing Pink’s “What About Us?” Miley helps Brooke put her own unique spin on the song, and it’s a super powerful performance.

Following Brooke is Jennifer’s powerhouse vocalist Davon Fleming, who is given Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” to perform. Week after week, Davon takes huge risks onstage, and once again, he proves why it’s worth it for him to do so. Ashland Craft from Team Miley is next, and she puts her own spin on Zac Brown Band’s classic “Chicken Fried.” The entire performance represents exactly who Ashland is as an artist, which is exactly what her fans will want to see.

The next artist to take the stage is Addison Agen from Team Adam. She sings the emotional track “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell, and after landing highest on the iTunes charts of all 12 artists last week, she has a lot to live up to. It’s safe to say the teenager delivers just the way she’s expected to with her incredible rendition! Blake’s country singer, Keisha Renee, is up next with a performance of “It Matters To Me” by Faith Hill. With the song, Keisha proves she is meant for country music.

Next, pop star, Noah Mac, from Jennifer’s team, performs “Electric Love.” The teen completely changes the arrangement of the song for his own, unique version, and really shows off his artistry and talent. Closing out the night is Blake’s artist, Chloe Kohanski, who has emerged as a fan favorite. She sings “Total Eclipse Of The Heart,” which is a bit different from what we’ve seen from her, and an epic close to the show. Now, the vote is in America’s hands, and one artist will be sent home on Nov. 28.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will go home this week on The Voice?